Extreme heat continues, temps to be between 112-120 degrees

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Extreme heat will continue to prevail through the upcoming week as strong high pressure remains entrenched across the region.

According to the National Weather Service, high temperatures across the lower deserts will range between 112-120 degrees.

NWS also reports that some moisture will start to move over the region by the middle to latter half of the week, aiding in increasing thunderstorm chances across southeast Arizona and the Arizona high terrain.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

