YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Excessive heat will continue to hit the Desert Southwest, with warnings hitting the area until Tuesday July 9 at 8:00 p.m. Winds will also remain throughout Yuma County over the next seven days, with gusts of up to 20 miles per hour.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.