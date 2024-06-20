FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Higher temps beginning to arrive for the area

Much hotter conditions are set to hit the area throughout the weekend, as winds also begin to increase for Yuma County and thunderstorm chances hit for the Imperial Valley

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Strong gusty winds and blowing dust will be the main hazards with the activity this afternoon.

Very hot temperatures are expected this afternoon and again on Friday with highs topping out around 110 degrees across the lower deserts.

As abundant moisture remains in place through the weekend, daily chances for thunderstorms will exist with the highest chances across the higher terrain areas.