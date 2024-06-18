FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps to begin rising soon for the area

Temperatures will gradually increase towards the 110 degree mark in both counties, as winds are expected to hit Yuma as well

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Near normal temperatures the next couple of days will warm back into an above normal regime during the latter half of the week as strong high pressure builds back into the region.

The warmest temperatures should spread into the south-central Arizona lower deserts where an Excessive Heat Watch is in effect Thursday and Friday.

The evolving pattern will also promote a moisture increase across eastern Arizona later in the week supporting isolated mountain storms and gusty, outflow winds descending into lower desert communities.