FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds to increase as temps take slight cooldown

Temps will drop a bit over the next few days, with winds likely to pick up in the process

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Continued high pressure over the region will lead to well above normal high temperatures again this afternoon.

As a result, Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect through this evening.

A weak disturbance will pass over the Desert Southwest this weekend, leading to increased cloud cover and slightly cooler temperatures into early next week.

Temperatures heat up again for the middle of next week as high pressure builds over the region.