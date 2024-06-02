Excessive heat watches in effect for middle of next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Slightly above normal temperatures are expected through Tuesday before high pressure builds across the western United States, resulting in hotter temperatures during the middle to latter portions of the upcoming week.

Excessive Heat Watches are in effect Wednesday and Thursday across most of southcentral Arizona as well as for portions of Riverside and Imperial Counties in southeast California as high temperatures approach 110 degrees.

Cooler temperatures are then expected by next weekend as a weak disturbance moves across the region.