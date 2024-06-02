Skip to Content
Weather

Excessive heat watches in effect for middle of next week

By ,
today at 3:39 PM
Published 3:58 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Slightly above normal temperatures are expected through Tuesday before high pressure builds across the western United States, resulting in hotter temperatures during the middle to latter portions of the upcoming week.

Excessive Heat Watches are in effect Wednesday and Thursday across most of southcentral Arizona as well as for portions of Riverside and Imperial Counties in southeast California as high temperatures approach 110 degrees.

Cooler temperatures are then expected by next weekend as a weak disturbance moves across the region.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content