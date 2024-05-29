FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps to remain hot with less winds for Imperial County

Triple-digit conditions will remain but the Imperial Valley will likely see less winds over the next few days

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry and tranquil weather conditions will persist through at least the weekend, but expect continued above normal temperatures as high pressure generally dominates across the region.

High temperatures each day across the lower deserts will remain several degrees above normal with readings between 100 and 106 degrees under sunny to mostly sunny skies.