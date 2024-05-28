FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Triple-digits sticking around along with strong gusts

Heavy winds will continue along with hot conditions throughout the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry and mostly tranquil conditions will be the norm over the next several days as highs across the lower deserts reach into the triple digits.

A weak disturbance will pass north of the region Wednesday into Thursday but will result almost no noticeable change in day-to-day conditions outside of a slight increase in regional winds.

This hot and quiet pattern will persist into this weekend and likely into next week.