FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Triple-digits sticking around along with strong gusts

Published 3:30 PM

Heavy winds will continue along with hot conditions throughout the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry and mostly tranquil conditions will be the norm over the next several days as highs across the lower deserts reach into the triple digits.

A weak disturbance will pass north of the region Wednesday into Thursday but will result almost no noticeable change in day-to-day conditions outside of a slight increase in regional winds.

This hot and quiet pattern will persist into this weekend and likely into next week.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

