FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong winds still expected through the weekend

Heavy winds are still expected to hit the Desert Southwest soon as temps rise to triple-digit levels

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Clear to mostly clear skies and dry conditions will prevail through the holiday weekend with temperatures close to normal through the weekend before warming early next week.

The coolest day should be Saturday with lower desert highs mostly in the upper 80s with other days seeing readings mostly in the mid 90s.

Temperatures should then warm up to around 100 degrees by Memorial Day and potentially as warm as 105 degrees by the middle of next week.