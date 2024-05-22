FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong winds still expected to hit the area soon

Heavy winds will soon be hitting the Desert Southwest, especially in the Imperial Valley, and temps should be remaining within the 90's range

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures will hover right around normal in the middle to upper nineties over the next few days before an area of low-pressure brushes by our region, resulting in a slight cool down for the start of the weekend.

Breezy conditions will accompany this low, with the strongest gusts focused over parts of southeast California on Friday.

Dry conditions will prevail through at least the middle of next week.