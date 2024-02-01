Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain to hit through the evening

today at 3:30 PM
Published 3:32 PM

Plenty more rain likely coming for the Desert Southwest over the rest of the day, with strong winds still coming for Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A cold front will sweep through the region tonight bringing light to moderate rainfall across the entire area.

Below normal high temperatures are then expected for Friday through the weekend with lingering shower activity over the Arizona high terrain lasting into Saturday.

After a brief period of drier conditions later this weekend into Monday, yet another weather system is expected to bring a prolonged period of occasional rainfall to the region during the latter half of next week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

