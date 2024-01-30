Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps expected to drop from 80’s seen on Tuesday

today at 3:21 PM
Published 3:27 PM

The Desert Southwest likely seeing it's warmest conditions of the week on Tuesday, with cooler and wetter conditions likely to follow

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures around 10 degrees above normal will persist through tomorrow ahead of a cooling trend going through the end of the week due to another round of rain Thursday and Friday across the region.

Drier conditions are expected going through the weekend before another round of unsettled weather next week.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

