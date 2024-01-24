Skip to Content
Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer temps and strong winds still expected

KYMA
By
today at 3:05 PM
Published 3:11 PM

Much more pleasant conditions will be coming soon to the area as winds also continue to pick up

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A few weak isolated showers will be possible through the remainder of this afternoon mostly across the higher terrain areas east of Phoenix with little to no rainfall accumulation expected.

A few areas of patchy fog development will be possible Thursday morning, but coverage is not expected to be as expansive as today.

A glancing system late Thursday may bring a few isolated light showers to high terrain areas of South-Central Arizona.

Otherwise, a gradual drying and warming trend begins today with high temperatures eventually rising above normal by early next week as high pressure builds in over the western United States.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content