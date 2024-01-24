FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer temps and strong winds still expected

Much more pleasant conditions will be coming soon to the area as winds also continue to pick up

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A few weak isolated showers will be possible through the remainder of this afternoon mostly across the higher terrain areas east of Phoenix with little to no rainfall accumulation expected.

A few areas of patchy fog development will be possible Thursday morning, but coverage is not expected to be as expansive as today.

A glancing system late Thursday may bring a few isolated light showers to high terrain areas of South-Central Arizona.

Otherwise, a gradual drying and warming trend begins today with high temperatures eventually rising above normal by early next week as high pressure builds in over the western United States.