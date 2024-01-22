FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much more pleasant conditions expected after storms

More clear and warmer days will be on the way for the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An intensifying weather disturbance will dive into the region the next several days resulting in periods of light to moderate rain with the most persistent showers occurring late this afternoon through Tuesday morning.

Activity should become more scattered to isolated during the middle of the week before clearing over the latter portions of the week.

Given the unsettled weather, temperatures will hover slightly below normal much of the week before abruptly warming above average during the weekend.