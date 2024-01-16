Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain looking more likely over the weekend

As temps continue to increase within the 70s range, more rain is looking like it will make its way through over the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures will continue to warm through the week as readings rise above the seasonal normal.

Dry conditions will also continue into the weekend, however thicker clouds will start to become common later in the week as moisture gradually spreads into the region.

Eventually, a series of weather disturbances should help bring a return of rain chances and cooler temperatures to the area early next week.

