FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More warmer conditions coming with less winds expected

today at 3:10 PM
Published 3:14 PM

Less winds than previously forecasted, and some more warming temperatures are expected to make up most of the next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With the dry and cold air mass in place temperatures will once again be well below normal today.

Another cold morning is on tap for tomorrow, although freezing temperatures will be more isolated across the area.

Temperatures will gradually warm through next week and will return to near normal by early next week and go back above normal by the end of next week.

Dry and calm conditions are expected to continue through next week.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

