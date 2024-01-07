Skip to Content
Weather

Low temperatures for first half of the week

MGN / KYMA
By
today at 3:33 PM
Published 3:54 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A fast moving storm system will exit the region Sunday night, resulting in a very cold airmass sweeping into Arizona.

Morning low temperatures will fall near or below freezing across a large portion of the region during the first half of the week.

Very little warming will occur later in the week as the weather pattern continues to favor below normal temperatures.

There is potential for another weak, fast moving weather system to move through the area on Thursday, albeit with only minimal chances of precipitation.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content