Low temperatures for first half of the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A fast moving storm system will exit the region Sunday night, resulting in a very cold airmass sweeping into Arizona.

Morning low temperatures will fall near or below freezing across a large portion of the region during the first half of the week.

Very little warming will occur later in the week as the weather pattern continues to favor below normal temperatures.

There is potential for another weak, fast moving weather system to move through the area on Thursday, albeit with only minimal chances of precipitation.