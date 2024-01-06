Skip to Content
Storm system moving into region with light rain showers

today at 3:58 PM
Published 4:25 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A fast moving storm system will move through the region Sunday into early Monday morning resulting in light rain showers across lower deserts, as well as some light accumulating snow in the higher terrain locations.

Cold air will surge in behind this system, causing temperatures to fall well below normal. Morning lows will likely be near or below freezing across a large portion of the region early next week.

Seasonably cool conditions should persist through the week with the potential for another quick hitting weather disturbance late in the week.

Dillon Fuhrman

Karina Bazarte

