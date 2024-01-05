WEATHER ALERT: Tracking rain, wind, and colder temperatures by Sunday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A cold storm system will move through the area on Sunday, bringing

light rain showers to the lower parts of the desert and some accumulating snow in the higher elevation areas across the region.

Our biggest impacts for the Desert Southwest is gusty winds and colder temperatures, with slight chances for rain.

Greatest chances for rain and snow is looking to be happening across the region there is about a 10-20% for light morning rain showers for Yuma and Imperial Valley.

It will become breezier starting Saturday night for portions of the Desert Southwest, with stronger winds and dusty conditions by Sunday afternoon.

Highest gusts for Sunday will be 30+ MPH acorss the area.

This system will bring in colder air, dropping high and low temperatures to well below-normal.

Early morning freezing temperatures are likely early next week.