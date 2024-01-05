FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More strong gusts to hit throughout the weekend

As cooler temps continue to hit throughout the weekend, stronger winds will be on the way as well

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A fast moving storm system will sweep through the region early next

week resulting in light rain showers across the lower elevations and some accumulating snow in the higher terrain.

This system will also usher in much colder air allowing temperatures to well below normal.

Early morning freezing temperatures are likely across a large portion of the lower deserts early next week.