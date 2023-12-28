FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer temps and increased winds coming soon

While the Desert Southwest could be seeing more consistent temps in the 70's, breezy days may also be ahead

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry, tranquil conditions and warmer temperatures are anticipated through Saturday.

A weak weather system will pass over the region late Saturday into early Sunday, bringing a slight chance of a few showers and cooler temperatures.

The unsettled weather pattern is likely to continue through most of next week as a couple of more disturbances are expected to pass over the region.

Though rain chances will remain minimal through at least midweek next week, temperatures are forecast to stay near to slightly below-normal.