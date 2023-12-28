Skip to Content
Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer temps and increased winds coming soon

KYMA
By
today at 2:51 PM
Published 2:54 PM

While the Desert Southwest could be seeing more consistent temps in the 70's, breezy days may also be ahead

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry, tranquil conditions and warmer temperatures are anticipated through Saturday.

A weak weather system will pass over the region late Saturday into early Sunday, bringing a slight chance of a few showers and cooler temperatures.

The unsettled weather pattern is likely to continue through most of next week as a couple of more disturbances are expected to pass over the region.

Though rain chances will remain minimal through at least midweek next week, temperatures are forecast to stay near to slightly below-normal.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content