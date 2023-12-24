Skip to Content
Fog to blanket southeastern California and southern Arizona on Christmas

today at 3:38 PM
Published 3:47 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A gradual warming and drying trend is expected this week in the wake of the low pressure system that produced widespread rainfall across the Desert Southwest.

Some areas of dense fog will be possible again Monday morning, which could make travel hazardous in spots, particularly across southeastern California and southern Arizona.

A return to slightly above normal temperatures is expected late in the week as high pressure predominates across the intermountain west.

