Clear skies taking place this holiday weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Low pressure system has entered Southwestern Arizona and will traverse the state over the course of the day.

Much of the precipitation ahead of this low pressure system has dissipated or moved east of our region, but lingering showers still exist along the Lower Colorado River Valley, Southwestern Arizona, and locations south and east of Phoenix.

After the current lingering showers diminish this morning, a chance of scattered showers remains mainly over higher terrain areas in south central Arizona, but rain chances will diminish as the day goes on.

Skies will begin to clear on Sunday, with a chance of patchy fog across the Greater Phoenix Area and Imperial Valley on Sunday morning.

Temperatures are expected to remain near to slightly below normal through the first half of next week.