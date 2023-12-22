FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wet conditions to subside over the holiday weekend

After heavy storm activity on Friday, things will dry up over the next few days

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A strong low pressure system will continue moving through the Desert Southwest, bringing widespread precipitation and the threat of localized flooding and strong thunderstorm winds.

Lingering scattered showers are likely to redevelop across south-central Arizona Saturday.

Temperatures will remain near or slightly below their normal values through the first half of next week.