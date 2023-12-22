Skip to Content
Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wet conditions to subside over the holiday weekend

KYMA
By
today at 3:31 PM
Published 3:33 PM

After heavy storm activity on Friday, things will dry up over the next few days

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A strong low pressure system will continue moving through the Desert Southwest, bringing widespread precipitation and the threat of localized flooding and strong thunderstorm winds.

Lingering scattered showers are likely to redevelop across south-central Arizona Saturday.

Temperatures will remain near or slightly below their normal values through the first half of next week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content