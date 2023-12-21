Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy rain still expected for tomorrow

Strong storms will still be hitting the area as soon as tonight, as cooler conditions are on the way as well

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A potent weather system will move into the region Friday bringing widespread moderate rainfall and possibly a few isolated thunderstorms.

The peak of the rain event will impact the western deserts starting Friday early morning, then shifting into south-central Arizona later in the morning through early evening potentially creating issues for holiday travel.

Lingering scattered showers are likely to redevelop across south-central Arizona Saturday.

Temperatures will quickly retreat to near or slightly below normal levels through the first half of next week.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

