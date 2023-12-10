Skip to Content
Weather

Subtle warming trend heading into first half of the week

MGN / KYMA
By
today at 3:16 PM
Published 3:57 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A pattern change will result in a subtle warming trend heading into the beginning of this week.

During the middle of the week, a low pressure system will pivot through Arizonz resulting in a temporary cool down, and bringing a slight chance or showers to the higher terrain of South Gila County.

After this system passes through, a warming trend will resume late in the week and through next weekend as widespread dry conditions persist.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content