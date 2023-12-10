Subtle warming trend heading into first half of the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A pattern change will result in a subtle warming trend heading into the beginning of this week.

During the middle of the week, a low pressure system will pivot through Arizonz resulting in a temporary cool down, and bringing a slight chance or showers to the higher terrain of South Gila County.

After this system passes through, a warming trend will resume late in the week and through next weekend as widespread dry conditions persist.