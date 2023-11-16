Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms possibly continuing over the next couple of days

KYMA
today at 3:35 PM
More rain could continue as far out as Saturday here in the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A cutoff low pressure system, currently located off the coast of California, will promote cooling temperatures through the remainder of this week and into this weekend.

This system will also result in an unsettled weather pattern as it brings multiple disturbances through our region over the coming days which will promote increasing rain chances for the latter half of the week.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

