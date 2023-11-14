FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain continuing to look more likely later in the week
As cloud cover increases for the area, storms will be joining the mix soon
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - High pressure is in place overhead and will persist through Wednesday keeping our region dry with above normal temperatures.
Breeziness is once again expected late this morning in South-Central Arizona.
A shift in the weather pattern for the latter half of the week will bring some rain chances and cooler temperatures to the region.