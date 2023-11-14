Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain continuing to look more likely later in the week

As cloud cover increases for the area, storms will be joining the mix soon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - High pressure is in place overhead and will persist through Wednesday keeping our region dry with above normal temperatures.

Breeziness is once again expected late this morning in South-Central Arizona.

A shift in the weather pattern for the latter half of the week will bring some rain chances and cooler temperatures to the region.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

