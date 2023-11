YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry and tranquil weather will prevail across the region into the first half of next week, with breezy conditions at times through Monday across portions of southcentral Arizona.

A warming trend to temperatures above normal is expected through the first half of next week as high pressure builds over the region.

Unsettled weather conditions are then anticipated in the region by the latter half of next week.