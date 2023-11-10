Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances for next week increasing

today at 2:12 PM
Published 2:15 PM

Percentages for rain are beginning to pick up for the Desert Southwest as temperatures will remain consistent with recent numbers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry and tranquil weather will prevail across the region through the first half of next week.

Temperatures will remain slightly below normal Friday but will be warming to above normal levels starting this weekend and lasting into early next week as high pressure builds over the region.

Unsettled weather conditions are possible by the latter half of next week.

Luis Lopez

