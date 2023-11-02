FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More temps within the 80’s continuing after weekend warmup

We'll likely see some of our warmest temperatures over the weekend, as a small cooldown will likely bring temps down to the lower 80's

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tranquil and dry conditions are expected through the forecast period.

A high pressure ridge over the Desert Southwest will lead to a gradual warming trend and above normal temperatures starting this weekend.

As a trough weakens the ridge in the middle of next week, temperatures will cool down and reach closer to seasonal normals by the latter half of the week.