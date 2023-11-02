Skip to Content
Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More temps within the 80’s continuing after weekend warmup

KYMA
By
today at 3:36 PM
Published 3:42 PM

We'll likely see some of our warmest temperatures over the weekend, as a small cooldown will likely bring temps down to the lower 80's

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tranquil and dry conditions are expected through the forecast period.

A high pressure ridge over the Desert Southwest will lead to a gradual warming trend and above normal temperatures starting this weekend.

As a trough weakens the ridge in the middle of next week, temperatures will cool down and reach closer to seasonal normals by the latter half of the week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content