FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 100’s expected to last throughout the weekend and beyond

As temps continue to rise, we'll also likely be noticing some more windy days ahead as well

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Generally dry conditions and above normal temperatures will continue through at least the first part of next week as high pressure prevails across the region.

A slight increase in moisture over the weekend may allow for some showers to develop over the higher terrain areas of eastern AZ.

An area of low pressure moving across the Intermountain West and Central Rockies will result in a cooling trend as we head through the middle and latter half of next week.