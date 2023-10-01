Skip to Content
Cooler temperatures are expected this week

today at 3:43 PM
Published 3:48 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A low pressure system will bring cooler conditions and occasional breeziness to the Desert Southwest through Monday.

Thereafter, a warming trend is expected, though below normal temperatures will persist through midweek.

A return to above normal temperatures is anticipated late in the week as high pressure builds across the intermountain West.

Drier than normal conditions are also likely through much of the week along with negligible rain chances.

A slight increase in moisture is possibly by Friday, though sligh rain chances will generally be confined to eastern Arizona through next weekend.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

