Cooler temperatures are expected this week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A low pressure system will bring cooler conditions and occasional breeziness to the Desert Southwest through Monday.

Thereafter, a warming trend is expected, though below normal temperatures will persist through midweek.

A return to above normal temperatures is anticipated late in the week as high pressure builds across the intermountain West.

Drier than normal conditions are also likely through much of the week along with negligible rain chances.

A slight increase in moisture is possibly by Friday, though sligh rain chances will generally be confined to eastern Arizona through next weekend.