YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cloud cover is expected to clear out this afternoon, allowing high temperatures to reach the mid to upper 90s across the lower deserts.

Building high pressure and a gradual warming trend will prevail heading into next week, with temperatures peaking Tuesday through Wednesday.

Thereafter, an upper level trough will dig southward into the western CONUS, leading to cooler temperatures and breezy conditions late next week.