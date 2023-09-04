Skip to Content
Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny week ahead as temperatures increase back to seasonably normal

KYMA
By
today at 3:02 PM
Published 3:06 PM

Clear conditions likely coming for the Desert Southwest following a weekend full of storm activity in the area, as temperatures increase as well

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tranquil weather conditions will prevail throughout the week as temperatures steadily warm back above the seasonal normal.

In fact, readings could potentially reach record levels by this weekend along with a major Heat Risk.

Rainfall chances will become neglible for at least the next week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content