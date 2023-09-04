FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny week ahead as temperatures increase back to seasonably normal

Clear conditions likely coming for the Desert Southwest following a weekend full of storm activity in the area, as temperatures increase as well

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tranquil weather conditions will prevail throughout the week as temperatures steadily warm back above the seasonal normal.

In fact, readings could potentially reach record levels by this weekend along with a major Heat Risk.

Rainfall chances will become neglible for at least the next week.