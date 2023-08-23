FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures still increasing as conditions return to hot and dry

More seasonably normal conditions are arriving for the Desert Southwest as temperatures continue to rise over the next seven days

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The approach and passage of a weather disturbance tonight will provide the best chances of showers and thunderstorms over the next seven days.

However, chances will be limited to areas east of the Lower Colorado River Valley.

A downtrend in thunderstorm activity begins Thursday and a warming trend takes place Friday through Monday.

Major Heat Risk levels are anticipated to be reached by Monday at many lower desert locations.