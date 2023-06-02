Skip to Content
Viewer photo recap from May 2023

today at 6:08 PM
Published 8:37 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We had a lot of viewer photos shared with us during the month of May.

Take a look at some of the photos we received.

Photo Credit: Antonio Ochoa (Sunrise from San Luis)

Photo Credit: Banook Rodarte (Yuma, AZ)

Photo Credit: Banook Rodarte (Rattlesnake at the West Wetlands Park in Yuma, AZ)

Photo Credit: Banook Rodarte (Sky in Yuma, AZ)

Photo Credit: Dexx Taylor (Sunset at West Wetlands Park in Yuma, AZ)

Photo Credit: Dexx Taylor (Skies from the Yuma Palms Mall)

Photo Credit: Dexx Taylor (Yuma, AZ)

Photo: Elaine Koch (Gateway park in Yuma, AZ)

Photo: Elaine Koch (Palm trees at the Yuma Palms Mall)

Photo: Elaine Koch (Sunset at a Yuma golf course)

Photo: Elaine Koch (Sunset at West Wetlands Park in Yuma, AZ)

Photo: Karen Sola (Moon in Wellton, AZ)

Photo credit: Ricardo Rascon

Photo Credit: Ronnie Golden (Sunset over Dome Valley Dragway)

Photo Credit: Terri Lynn Mason

Melissa Zaremba

