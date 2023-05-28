Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and below normal temperatures to remain throughout Desert Southwest

Imperial Valley should be expecting heavy winds through the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry and near to below normal temperatures will persist through next weekend.

Breezy to locally windy conditions during the afternoon/evenings will also continue for the several days.

A slight cooling trend is expected during the middle and latter portions of next week as weak disturbances slide through the region.

