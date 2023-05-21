FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier and warmer conditions stable through the week

Hottest day of the week will be Monday in triple digits

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A drier and quieter weather pattern will settle into the region going through this upcoming week.

Isolated shower/thunderstorm chances will continue Sunday and, to a lesser extent, Monday across higher terrain before clear skies dominate through the rest of the week.

High temperatures will hover around the century mark through the middle of the week ahead of slightly cooler to near normal temperatures late this upcoming week.