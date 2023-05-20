Rain chances will completely disappear and temperatures mostly stay in high 90’s

Monday is said to be the hottest day of the week at 101 degrees

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Drier conditions will continue to settle this weekend with chances for showers and thunderstorms decreasing and mostly remaining over the Arizona higher terrain.

By Monday, rain chances completely come to an end across the area.

A warming trend will also be seen this weekend with lower desert high temperatures back to around 100 degrees by Monday, staying there through much if not all of next week.