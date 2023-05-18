Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain likely to kick off the weekend in the Desert Southwest

Moisture is on its way to the area as hot temperatures continue to make their way through

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Storms over the higher terrain of Arizona are expected to affect the lower deserts today and Friday with large areas of strong outflow win, especially on Friday with impacts extending into southeast California.

New storm development over the valley floors will tend to be isolated but those storms will be capable of producing brief heavy rain.

Anticipate somewhat cooler high temperatures on Friday as well.

For the weekend and next week, atmospheric humidity decreases.

In the process, storm chances retreat to the higher terrain over the weekend before dwindling altogether after that.

With lower humidity and less cloudiness, temperatures trend upward through Monday reaching 5 to 7 degrees above normal.

Anticipate little change thereafter.

