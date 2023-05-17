FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More hot days on the way with plenty of wind to join them

As things continue to stay very warm in the Desert Southwest, many more breezy conditions are also likely to make their way through

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - There will be a slight 10 to 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms across Arizona today, spreading into southeast California tomorrow and continuing into Friday.

There is a minor threat for strong gusty winds and blowing dust with little to no threat for heavy rainfall.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will drop to under 10% beginning Saturday and continuing into next week.

Temperatures will remain well above average today but trend down through Friday, followed by a modest warming trend.