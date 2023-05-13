Temperatures will continue to stay high through the weekend

Stay hydrated as temperatures will continue to rise hitting triple digits

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The warming trend will continue through the weekend with daytime highs, approaching or exceeding 100 degrees across the lower deserts.

Increasing moisture heading into early next week will lead to daily chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms across the Arizona high terrain north and east of Phoenix.

Chances will be much lower across the lower deserts including the Phoenix area.

The main risks with any thunderstorms will be gusty winds and lightning.