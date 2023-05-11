FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer temperatures and more winds coming soon

Triple-digit temperatures are still likely on the way for the desert Southwest, as a few more windy days are expected to come as well

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures will be much warmer this weekend with highs near 100 degrees in the lower deserts.

A moderate heat risk is anticipated.

Increasing moisture heading into early next week will result in daily chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms across the Arizona high terrain.

Chances for thunderstorms will be much lower in the Phoenix area.

The main risks with any storm that develops will be gusty winds and frequent lightning.