FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Triple digits still expected to arrive by the weekend for the area
The Desert Southwest will soon see triple digit temperatures, and they will likely be here to stay
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A dry weather system will exit Arizona today.
The region will come under the influence of high pressure leading to a rapid warmup with highs around 100 by this weekend on the lower deserts.
Anticipate little change thereafter.
A gradual increase in atmospheric moisture will lead to a chances for showers and thunderstorms Sunday through Wednesday, mainly east of the Lower Colorado River Valley.
Best chances will be over the higher terrain of south-central Arizona.