today at 3:10 PM
Published 3:11 PM

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry, hot, and breezy conditions still expected over the next week

KYMA

As temps remain unseasonably low, prepare for more breezy conditions to come through the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An area of low pressure off the central California coast will slowly move northeastward through Friday, resulting in cooler than normal temperatures as well as continued breezy conditions.

A gradual warming trend will follow through the weekend with temperatures likely rising back to near and slightly above normal by early next week.

Another weather system toward the middle of next week will be capable of cooling temperature down again and increasing breezes across the region.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

