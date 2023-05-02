FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More winds coming as temps will remain in the 80’s

Conditions are likely to remain bearable in the Desert Southwest, as more windy conditions will also affect the area

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures will gradually cool through the week reaching a below normal category by Thursday in response to low pressure slowly ejecting inland from the California coast.

This system will also result in occasionally breezy conditions during the afternoon and evening hours.

Despite this low pressure system moving into the region, a continuation of dry weather should be expected.

Temperatures should moderate back closer to the seasonal normal over the weekend.