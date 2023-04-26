Skip to Content
Updated today at 2:39 PM
Published 2:41 PM

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps still expected to go well past triple-digit range

Plenty of warm conditions on the way for the Desert Southwest, along with more windy conditions as well

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Mainly tranquil and dry conditions will prevail through the next several days.

As high pressure builds over the western United States through the latter half of the week and into the upcoming weekend, a warming trend will ensue with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 90s to possibly around 100 degrees Sunday.

Gusty winds return for Friday with additional strong winds and cooler temperatures possible by early next week.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

