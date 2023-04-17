Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy conditions expected to stay along with warm temps

As the Desert Southwest deals with warmer temperatures through the week, winds are also expected to remain gusty

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A weather disturbance moving north of the area will allow temperatures to cool closer to the seasonal normal during the middle of the week.

This system will also bring widespread breezy conditions to the region.

Dry conditions will persist with temperatures warming into a slightly above normal range during the end of the week.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

