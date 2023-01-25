Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More windy conditions and potential rain coming soon for the Desert Southwest

As breezy conditions continue to hit the area, rain is now expected to join the mix soon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Below normal temperatures will prevail through at least next 7 days, with cold mornings as low temperatures in the 30s will prevail through the end of the week.

A dry weather disturbance will move through the area late tonight through Thursday, with the main impact expected to be breezy to locally windy conditions, with the highest winds expected over southeast California.

A more impactful weather disturbance will likely affect the area early next week, bringing increased chances for precipitation as well as colder temperatures.

